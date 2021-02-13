CHEERS TO THAT: Warwick’s first craft brewery approved

CHEERS: Tony Brand with his Four Fires Pale Ale at the Homebrew Heroes brewing competition in Toowoomba. Picture: Nev Madsen.

Warwick beer lovers’ prayers for a locally made brew have finally been answered, with a proposal for the area’s first brewery now approved.

Tony and Sarah Brand’s Four Fires Brewery venture was approved this week by Southern Downs Regional Council.

The brewery will be run from a farming property at 73 Gwynnes Rd, Berat, less than half an hour’s drive from the Warwick CBD.

With more than five years’ brewing experience under his belt, Mr Brand said the inspiration for the venture came from a desire to bring international brews home to the Warwick area.

“Through my work I started travelling, and I realised there are more styles of beers around the world then the ones I was drinking in Australia,” he said.

“Along with Australia’s rise in brewing quality craft beers, I have taken my Dutch heritage and combined it with the new world ingredients to craft beers that are brewed and taste like (those) in Europe.”

Initially aiming to brew 1000 – 1500 litres per year, the pair hope to expand their business to include a brew pub in Warwick and a tasting room in Allora.

The Brands will also focus on sustainability, with spent grain from the brewing process to be fed to livestock and wastewater to be reused across the property.

With their closest competitors being Brass Monkey in Stanthorpe or Four Brothers in Toowoomba, making the new spot the very first in the Warwick area.

“At cafes and bars where our beers are stocked, we will hold beer appreciation nights, where a Four Fires representative will describe the history of the style of beer and tasting notes,” the application read.

Previous reports indicate the brewery could be up and running by 2021-22.

The brewery owners were contacted for comment but were unavailable at this time.

