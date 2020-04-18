CHEERS: Warwick business applauded nationally in hard times

LOCAL SUPPORT: The Bottle shops were listed in the top 10 for Liquorland’s Retail Excellence awards.

STAYING competitive against multinationals is no easy task, especially in increasingly trying times, but one Warwick business has shown nothing can beat quality customer service.

The Criterion Hotel owner Valerie Prentice, who also owns Criterion Cellars and Liquorland Warwick, said it was local support which helped the businesses place in the top ten of Liquorland's recent retail excellence awards.

The Warwick team was awarded the honour out of 355 nationwide entrants and judged by secret shoppers and on store display.

For the hotel team, which had recently merged with the bottle shop, it was an acknowledgment that teamwork and going above the call of duty reaped recognition.

"Our hotel manager Kylie Jenner had to learn a completely new language and lifestyle when she started," Ms Prentice said.

"I remember she said to me 'Are you kidding I have to be there at 6am for a delivery?'

"It shows that incorporating a whole different family into our retail family paid off."

TEAM SPIRIT: Criterion Hotel owner Valerie Prentice said the award was an acknowledgment of team effort.

From taking out cartons to the car or spending hours researching what different products tasted like, Ms Prentice also said it imparted the extra step independent hotels made to deliver to consumers.

'There's few towns where there's no pubs not owned by multinationals but Warwick is one," she said.

"It means we can really respond to the need of our customers.

"We're the Samson and the multinationals are the Goliath but we keep chipping away at them."

In uncertain times, it was that strong local ethos Ms Prentice hoped would be the key to keeping doors open and staff employed.

"People now realise they need to support local because the people we employ are neighbours," she said.

"We're seeing a shift and more people we haven't seen before are coming in because they know that buying with us is keeping family and friends employed.

"We're not just a community, we're family."