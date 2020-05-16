CHEERS: Warwick relishes taste of freedom

I’LL TOAST TO THAT: Gemma Roche and Leanne Banks celebrate a late Mother's Day at Garden's Galore.

I’LL TOAST TO THAT: Gemma Roche and Leanne Banks celebrate a late Mother's Day at Garden's Galore.

EMBRACING the new normal, Warwick residents took new easing restrictions as a way to cherish time with loved ones

From today, up to ten people could enjoy a sit-down service at restaurants, cafes and pubs. Playgrounds were opened up and open homes and auctions were back to business.

Toowoomba family, Kaye and Graham Walton took reopened parks as a way to celebrate a 60th birthday with Stanthorpe family.

“Our four year old granddaughter, Katelin, is the most social of the lot of us, so she was counting down the days in her sleep before she could get back out and mix with other kids again,” Mr Walton said.

Warwick mum Nicole Collette said despite keeping her young ones in childcare during the virus, nothing could compare to them playing on the swings of Leslie Park.

“The kids were very excited to come down,” she said.

“It’s nice for them to get out and see their friends for a change this morning.”

SWINGING AROUND: Annie, 4, and Sam, 2, Collette play on Leslie Park's swings for the first time in weeks.

In the CBD, families jumped at the chance to finally celebrate mother’s day in person.

At Garden’s Galore, Gaye Elder was able to treat her 91-year-old mother to her first outing since March.

“It was great to bring my mum out, just to sit and relax,” she said.

“We got our takeaway coffees from here but now she can actually come out into the world again.

“I think we’re all on the road to recovery. As long as we all keep our distance and keep sanitising,”

Rodney and Leanne Banks from Toowoomba were also able to make a late mother’s day visit to Gemma Roche.

“I actually though it would be busier. But it’s nice — it’s a sign things are getting back to normality,” Mr Banks said.

Owner Sue Hoffman said the atmosphere of excitement from both staff and customers was palpable.

“There’s been a few customers that because their elderly relatives were at home no-one could come out so it’s just beautiful to be allowed to let them sit in finally, ”she said.

“You just want to take photos of it!”

Strict hygiene measures had been put in place in hospitality across town, with contact tracing registers to ensure venues didn’t exceed 10 people.

“You have to have people sign in, you have to have all the criteria and you have to be making drinks — our staff have been terrific coping with that,” Ms Hoffman said.

“And people are even more grateful because they can see we’re putting ourselves out.”

For Warwick real estate agents, open homes and auctions were a welcome progression back to business.

But according to Warwick Ray White licensee Ben Lubben, many would still be waiting for secondary stages to see the full benefit to the local economy.

“It would have been great to get even more in. To be fair, I don’t think Warwick was ever capable of exceeding the 10 person thing — on a good open day we see six to eight people at most,” he said.

“But it is something I thoroughly enjoy doing and my favourite part of the job is to meet people so I was happy to get back out there after doing rural stuff for six weeks.”

Mr Lubben said he had 15 people through today and would be waiting for stage two to really resume business as usual.

“We’re still missing a big chunk of our market which is the out of town market but I’m still really happy with the feedback today,” he said.