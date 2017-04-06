CHEMICAL LEAK: Warwick business evacuated

AN AMMONIA leak at Grove Juice has forced a full evacuation this morning.

Police, fire crews and an ambulance are all on hand at the scene, which has been closed off as a precautionary measure.

Ammonia leak at Grove forces full evacuation this morning. Jonno Colfs

Reports are there has been an ammonia leak in a compressor of a refrigeration unit.

Crews were called about 7.45am after a strong smell of ammonia was reported at the plant.

Employees were evacuated quickly and emergency crews sealed off Kenilworth St to all traffic.

Reports are the road will be closed for several hours until the scene is declared safe.