29°
News

Chief scientist to deliver key speech

FORWARD THINKING: Former Chief Scientist Ian Chubb is speaking at the Henry Parkes Oration in Tenterfield.
FORWARD THINKING: Former Chief Scientist Ian Chubb is speaking at the Henry Parkes Oration in Tenterfield. Nev Madsen

DISTINGUISHED scientist Professor Ian Chubb will be in Tenterfield on October 28 to deliver the annual Henry Parkes Oration.

Professor Chubb is a former vice-chancellor of the Australian National University from 2001-2011, before he was named Chief Scientist of Australia, a role he held until last January.

Named for the former Premier of the New South Wales colony Sir Henry Parkes who spoke about federation in 1889, the Tenterfield Oration has continued as a tradition focussing on challenging social and political issues in Australian society.

In his speech, Prof Chubb will imagine Australia fit for the 21st century armed with science, guided by principle and led with conviction.

Admission to the oration from 2pm at the Sir Henry Parkes School of the Arts is free but booking is advised.

To book, phone (02)67366100 or email h.bolton@tenterfield. nsw.gov.au.

Topics:  chief scientist events sir henry parkes tenterfield oration whatson

Warwick Daily News
Girl, 15, fights for life after late night 'cowardly attack'

Girl, 15, fights for life after late night 'cowardly attack'

POLICE have charged a girl and a woman following investigations into the alleged assault of a 15-year-old girl in Warwick early Tuesday morning.

Step back in time: Horses set to impress in Yangan

DRIVING HISTORY: Mick Bradford hosts his 17th Heavy Horse Day at Yangan on Sunday.

Horses set to impress in Yangan

THE Allora community has banded around its local postman who

Allora is wishing a speedy recovery to postie Roger Nielsen.

Worker hurt in traffic crash receives words of support

NAMED: Which products are the dodgiest of them all?

REVEALED: Dodgy products fooling Australian consumers are named by CHOICE Australia.

Buyer beware: CHOICE Australia reveals list of shonky products

Local Partners