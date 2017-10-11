Chief scientist to deliver key speech

FORWARD THINKING: Former Chief Scientist Ian Chubb is speaking at the Henry Parkes Oration in Tenterfield.

DISTINGUISHED scientist Professor Ian Chubb will be in Tenterfield on October 28 to deliver the annual Henry Parkes Oration.

Professor Chubb is a former vice-chancellor of the Australian National University from 2001-2011, before he was named Chief Scientist of Australia, a role he held until last January.

Named for the former Premier of the New South Wales colony Sir Henry Parkes who spoke about federation in 1889, the Tenterfield Oration has continued as a tradition focussing on challenging social and political issues in Australian society.

In his speech, Prof Chubb will imagine Australia fit for the 21st century armed with science, guided by principle and led with conviction.

Admission to the oration from 2pm at the Sir Henry Parkes School of the Arts is free but booking is advised.

To book, phone (02)67366100 or email h.bolton@tenterfield. nsw.gov.au.