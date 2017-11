FALL: A female child has been taken to Warwick Hospital.

FALL: A female child has been taken to Warwick Hospital. Bev Lacey

A YOUNG girl has been transported to Stanthorpe Hospital after coming off a motorbike this afternoon.

An ambulance crew were called to the private property at Dalcouth about 12.55pm.

A spokesman from Queensland Ambulance Services said the extent of the child's injuries were unknown at this stage.

The girl is reportedly about eight years old.