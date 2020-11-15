Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A toddler was flown to hospital after falling into a campfire in the Sunshine Coast's north on Saturday. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
A toddler was flown to hospital after falling into a campfire in the Sunshine Coast's north on Saturday. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
News

Child flown to hospital after falling in campfire

Ashley Carter
15th Nov 2020 7:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A young girl was flown to hospital after falling into a campfire at Imbil on Saturday night.

About 7pm, emergency services were called to a campground off Yabba Creek Rd after it's believed the little girl fell backwards into the fire.

Jetski crashes into bridge after teens throw rocks

Rental crisis exposes Coast's social housing shame

The preschool-aged girl was quickly pulled out but suffered minor burns to the back of her arm and legs as a result.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was called to the scene and assisted paramedics in stabilising the girl before she was flown to hospital.

She was escorted by her mother to the Queensland Children's Hospital for treatment and was in a stable condition.

campfire incident racq lifeflight rescue
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warwick man in hot water over string of drug crimes

        Premium Content Warwick man in hot water over string of drug crimes

        News The soon-to-be dad was busted with meth, steroids, and even unauthorised ammunition.

        LAST CHANCE TO VOTE: Warwick’s best real estate agent

        Premium Content LAST CHANCE TO VOTE: Warwick’s best real estate agent

        Property With only hours to go, this is your last chance to decide on a winner!

        DRIED UP: Warwick misses out on region’s rainfall boost

        Premium Content DRIED UP: Warwick misses out on region’s rainfall boost

        Weather After a wet October, Warwick is again desperate for rain at less than 10 per cent...

        Wolves ready to dominate in final after spectacular season

        Premium Content Wolves ready to dominate in final after spectacular season

        Soccer The U16/17 team has lost only one game ahead of their grand final battle with St...