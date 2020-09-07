Child murder charge returns to Warwick court

Warwick womn Lisa Rose Halcrow is charged with the murder of two-year-old Connor Horan

WARWICK woman Lisa Rose Halcrow remains in custody over the alleged murder of a little boy she was babysitting.

The matter was brought before the Warwick Magistrates Court this morning.

Ms Halcrow’s lawyer requested the matter be adjourned for a further month, to allow counsel to carry out discussions.

The 40-year-old is charged with murdering Connor Horan while he was in her care in August 2018.

Ms Halcrow drove the unconscious two-year-old to the hospital, saying he fell down stairs.

Image grab from video. Two-year-old Connor Horan died in August, 2018 from multiple head and internal injuries

CPR was performed on Connor for more than half an hour but he died with serious head and internal injuries.

The Warwick woman was arrested at her workplace in February this year after a public plea for information from Connor’s mother and grandmother.

Ms Halcrow has been in police custody ever since her arrest.

She is charged with murder, grievous bodily harm, drug driving, possessing dangerous drugs and utensils and contravening a police requirement.

The matter is set to be brought before the court again on October 12.

