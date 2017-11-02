CHILD PORN: Southern Downs man behind bars

JAILED: A Southern Downs man has been sent to prison after admitted to child pornography charges.

A STANTHORPE man will spend nine months behind bars after being convicted on child pornography charges.

Ian Wayne Dunn, who was arrested on September 1, 2016, during Taskforce Argos operations, was convicted in Warwick District Court in October.

The 53-year-old was convicted of one count each of possession child exploitation material and using a carriage service to access child pornography.

He was sentenced to three years jail, which will be suspended after serving nine months.

Detective Inspector John Rouse, from Taskforce Argos, said it was a "straight-forward” bust.

"He was pro-actively targeted by our online team,” Det Insp Rouse said.

"It was a fairly straight-forward investigation for us. A lot of this work has fallen out of Taskforce Orion which was a State Government initiative arising from the findings of the organised crime inquiry,” Detective Inspector Rouse said.

Police discovered a range of computer equipment, USB drives, a large number of videos and images.

"Across the range of child exploitation categories we investigate,” Detective Inspector Rouse said.

"The categories he was charged with go from relatively less sexually explicit images up to far more horrendous sexual abuse.

"He made admissions at the scene.”

Despite a number of similar cases in Stanthorpe in recent times, Det Inspector Rouse said it wasn't a sign of the issue escalating.

"The targeted individuals we identify are proportionate to the population base. There's no child sex offender central,” he said.