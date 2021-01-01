Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Breaking

Child reported missing in Coast waters

Tom Threadingham
1st Jan 2021 6:30 PM | Updated: 7:43 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Emergency services have rushed to a Coast beach after a child was believed to have gone missing in the water.

At 4.55pm paramedics, including critical care were standing by where an eight-year-old was reported missing in waters at a location off the Esplanade at Maroochydore.

QPS and QAS are both on site but yet to confirm any further details of the incident.

Lifesavers were also involved in the search.

As of 8pm ambulance crews had left the scene with QPS still investigating the matter.  

MORE TO COME

emergency services missing sunshine coast emergency
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man rushed to hospital after snake bite near Killarney

        Premium Content Man rushed to hospital after snake bite near Killarney

        News One Southern Downs man’s 2021 was off to a rocky start after this morning’s animal attack.

        MEGA GALLERY: Hundreds kick up heels at Warwick NYE Rodeo

        Premium Content MEGA GALLERY: Hundreds kick up heels at Warwick NYE Rodeo

        News Huge crowds flocked to the Rose City’s biggest rodeo event of 2020. Check out our...

        Man crashes motorbike on major highway near Warwick

        Premium Content Man crashes motorbike on major highway near Warwick

        News The man was rushed to hospital with several injuries following the crash.

        WHAT’S OPEN: Full New Year’s Day guide

        Premium Content WHAT’S OPEN: Full New Year’s Day guide

        News Here’s your full list of the Rose City businesses keeping their doors open this...