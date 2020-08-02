Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Dangers of fire demonstrated
News

Child started a fire that burnt a man

Michael Nolan
by
2nd Aug 2020 8:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services were called to a Glenvale home after reports that a child had started a fire in a bedroom cupboard. 

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the crews arrived at the Balonne Rd address about 8pm. 

"The fire was extinguished upon arrival," she said. 

"We ventilated the area and made the scene safe."  

Paramedics transported a 49-year-old man to the Toowoomba Hospital with minor burns on his hand. 

They also treated five people for smoke inhalation. 

accidental fire fire glenvale fire toowoomba fire
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New Toowoomba COVID-19 case confirmed

        premium_icon New Toowoomba COVID-19 case confirmed

        Health Darling Downs Health has confirmed COVID-19 is back in Toowoomba

        Man hospitalised after street disturbance

        premium_icon Man hospitalised after street disturbance

        News Neighbourhood watch takes action in Warwick.

        Frecklington addresses LNP boss’s exit

        premium_icon Frecklington addresses LNP boss’s exit

        Politics Embattled state Opposition Leader Deb Frecklingon has broken her silence over the...