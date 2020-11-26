Menu
NSW Police have charged a 31-year-old woman over the alleged assault of a young boy at the childcare centre she worked at in 2017.
Childcare worker ‘bound boy’s wrists’

Ellen Ransley
Ellen Ransley
26th Nov 2020 1:44 PM
A childcare worker who allegedly bound the wrists of a four-year-old boy with a disability in 2017 has been charged.

Leichhardt Police launched an investigation following reports the child had been allegedly assaulted by a worker at the Glebe childcare centre twice in 2017.

"Following extensive inquiries, detectives attended a home on Myra Rd in Dulwich Hill and arrested a 31-year-old woman, about 8.50am on Wednesday," a NSW police spokesperson said.

She was subsequently charged with two counts of assault school student while attending school.

She was granted strict conditional bail to appear at Downing Centre Local Court on December 18.

