Childhood fosters lifelong passion for disability advocate

PERSONAL EXPERIENCE: One of Jade Moroney's greatest experiences was as a basketball coach during the special olympics.

WARWICK support worker Jade Moroney grew up in a household where disabilities were never seen as an absence of ability.

During her childhood, her parents fostered, and continue to foster into their late 60s, children with disabilities.

Not only did the foster children soon become her siblings, but the experience also ignited Ms Moroney’s desire to apart of the sector.

“It taught me a lot of resilience,” she said.

“Two of the long-term foster children were actually palliated at home.

“They became part of our family and it’s something that I’m really blessed to have experienced that.

“To give yourself to somebody else is pretty special.”

Ms Moroney soon entered the nursing world, but the passion to help out families with disabled members was something she could never “let go”.

Volunteering as a basketball coach in the Special Olympics only cemented the Gold Coast born carer’s motivation to make a difference.

“These are people who are always told they’re never going to make it — standing on a podium with gold medals,” she said.

“You see their families and themselves feel like they’ve achieved something and it’s the most surreal experience to be a part of.”

But it was only when she started to raise her own child with ADHD and moved to Warwick did she seize the opportunity and untapped market.

“I realised there’s not a lot of support or help here for that,” she said.

“Families have to go to Toowoomba Brisbane and I wanted to created awareness that disabilities do exist in these little communities.”

It was then her new business, Saved By Jade, came into fruition.

As a locally-based support service, she hoped she could bring a touch of personalised care to the rural environment that was lacking.

“Families are busy time and poor — I wanted to be able to take kids away for a weekend to the beach because otherwise they can’t get down there or help with cooking and prepping meals for a variety of different ages and ability,” she said.

“I wanted to show families you don’t have to uproot your life just because someone has disability, you can make it work here.”

To get into contact with Ms Moroney, head to www.savedbyjade.net, call 0405140239 or email savedbyjade@icloud.com