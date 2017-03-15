Children at risk of looming eye epidemic

SCREEN WARNING: Intense blue light from devices causes damage to children's eyes as they haven't developed a natural protection.

AN ADDICTION to screen time was producing a generation of short-sighted children on the Southern Downs, a local optometrist warns.

Warwick optometrist Dr Tim Kelly of Chas Sankey Fraser said he has witnessed an "enormous” increase in children with myopia since the explosion of hand-held technology in the past seven years.

"The problem is just as prevalent here on the Southern Downs as it is in the city because children everywhere are harming their developing eyes with phones and tablets,” Dr Kelly said.

"Myopia is a looming epidemic with children needing glasses sooner.”

Dr Kelly said intense blue light from devices caused damage to the retina and the risk was less for adult eyes which have a natural protections.

As children's eyes are still developing, blue light was able to penetrate much more efficiently, he said.

Optometry Australia spokesman Luke Arundel said a decade ago, myopia presentations tended to peak in children when they hit puberty, but optometrists now reported significant rates of the condition in children as young as five.