Children make explosive discovery

BLOWN AWAY: This pictured grenade was discovered by a group of kids on a Jennings property last week.

A GROUP of curious kids got a fright last week, when they unearthed a deadly relic.

Five Jennings kids were playing in a paddock when they spotted something unusual - a live grenade.

Jo Serafim's son was one of the boys who happened upon the explosive.

"They were digging, building cubbies, doing what boys do. They saw something near a big rock face and dug it up not knowing what it was," Jo said.

The kids, aged between 10 and 12, decided to cart the grenade back to Mrs Serafim's house, decidedly unsure as to whether it was simply a toy.

"They dropped it about 100 metres from the house and came screaming in. We flew out," she said.

"I think they were excited at first when they found it, but then panic set in."

Tenterfield and Wallangarra Police were quickly on scene.

"When I turned up it looked genuine so I took photos and sent them to our Police Bomb Disposal Unit in Sydney, who referred me to the Enoggera Army Barracks," Tenterfield Sergeant James Boaden said.

Sgt Boaden remained on scene for 12 hours, forced to stay overnight and wait the arrival of Army explosive experts from Brisbane.

"You can't touch, tilt or tamper with it," he said.

The grenade was transported to Jennings Army Depot where it was cordoned off, confined and detonated.

During peak periods in 1944, more than 50 trains would go into Wallangarra/Jennings on average per day where thousands of tonnes of ammunition would be moved and unloaded.

The ammunition was shifted by hand and moved from the Jennings Railway Siding to the Ammunition Depot.

Mrs Serafim said a bit of Googling had led them to believe the grenade could of lay dormant since pre-World War 2.

"Police haven't confirmed that though," she said.