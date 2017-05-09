Children try life in the police force on for size

SAFETY FIRST: (From left) Sergeant Shane Reid, Wade Reid, Selena Shailer, Lucas Hing and Constable Tim Fahey promote safe streets.

THE boys in blue paid a special visit to Warwick Community Kindergarten yesterday to teach the kids about the vital role police play in keeping our roads safe.

After a sneak peek into a police car and trying a real bulletproof vest on for size, the kids watched eagerly as Sergeant Shane Reid and Constable Tim Fahey set up a mock road stop.

"We've conjointly conducted a road safety afternoon to teach them about breath testing and other aspects of road safety,” Sgt Reid said.

Three kids from the kindergarten got the chance to act out the scene.

Wade Reid manned the iPad to check registrations, Selena Shailer was armed with the breath tester and Lucas Hing stood boldly stopping traffic.

The visit was timely, given the kindergarten is in the midst of a car park refurbishment, which aims to enhance road safety.

Footpaths, car stoppers, disabled car parks and fencing are the main focus for the project.

The changes are made possible by a Community Road Safety Project Grant of $24,092 given to the kindergarten by the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

"It did pathways either side of the car park,” nominated supervisor Jenny Drewett said.

"We also redesigned the disabled car parks and made pathways around the parks.

"We've got a little bit to do yet, including a fence extension so people can come all the way around and go straight through the gate.”

Mrs Drewett said before the changes, people would walk straight down the middle of the car park behind cars to enter the kindergarten.

"The footpaths have been a real benefit, they have made the car park a much safer place,” she said.

All the kids were also given Safe-T-Hands as part of yesterday's special event, which were also purchased with grant funds.

A brightly coloured magnet with a life-sized drawing of a hand, the Safe-T-Hand prompts little ones to touch their parent's car while waiting for their help to cross the road.

The special police visit also coincided with Global Road Safety Week, which is running until Sunday.