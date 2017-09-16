23°
News

Chill is gone, time to enjoy the sun

Warwick can expect a bright weekend.
Warwick can expect a bright weekend. Pixabay
Sean Teuma
by

WARWICK may have reached freezing point this morning, however we are in for a pleasant remainder to our Saturday.

The thermometer reached a low of -0.7 degrees at 6am, before climbing up to 17.6 degrees at 10am.

A top of 23 is predicted with no chance of rainfall and low winds, meaning you can head to the races, go for a walk or enjoy the sunshine in any way you like.

We won't experience lows as chilly as this morning tonight, with a minimum of 3 degrees on the way, as well as a top of 23 for Sunday, with mostly sunny skies above.

Topics:  bureau of meteorology weather

Warwick Daily News
WCU director charged with corruption

WCU director charged with corruption

Ipswich City Council CEO Jim Lindsay arrested in CCC investigations.

Family first for entrant

Warwick Rodeo Queen entrant Tori Rafton.

How a family's help led to a Rodeo Queen dream.

Two-lane upgrade for busy Downs bridge

The single-lane Palmer Bridge at Freestone is set for a $1.49million upgrade.

Member for Maranoa David Littleproud announced the funding

Why coffee is so darn good

Why do we love this stuff so much?

Why do we love it so much and what is it doing to our bodies?

Local Partners