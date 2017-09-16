Chill is gone, time to enjoy the sun

WARWICK may have reached freezing point this morning, however we are in for a pleasant remainder to our Saturday.

The thermometer reached a low of -0.7 degrees at 6am, before climbing up to 17.6 degrees at 10am.

A top of 23 is predicted with no chance of rainfall and low winds, meaning you can head to the races, go for a walk or enjoy the sunshine in any way you like.

We won't experience lows as chilly as this morning tonight, with a minimum of 3 degrees on the way, as well as a top of 23 for Sunday, with mostly sunny skies above.