Chimney fire in Warwick overnight

WINTER WARNING: The fireplace accident was minor thanks to quick thinking.

EMERGENCY services have helped a Warwick resident put out a chimney fire overnight.

Queensland fire and emergency services received a call at 7.45pm, reporting that a structure fire had taken hold in a Canning St house.

When QFES arrived on scene, resident had already extinguished the blaze, according to a QFES spokeswoman.

“There was initially fire in the chimney and the house had some smoke coming from it, but after it was extinguished by the owner, we just attended to check the ceiling was OK,” she said.

“There was no structural damage.”