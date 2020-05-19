Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NOT OVER: Emu Vale farmer Les Kable said the industry is in big trouble following the tariff announcement.
NOT OVER: Emu Vale farmer Les Kable said the industry is in big trouble following the tariff announcement.
Rural

China imposes barley tariffs, farmers fear worst yet to come

Tessa Flemming
19th May 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Southern Downs barley producers worry the worst is yet to come as China’s new trade tariffs leave the Australian grain market scrambling to find a new home.

Effective from yesterday, China has imposed a 80 per cent tariff on Australian barley imports following growing coronavirus investigation tensions between the two countries.

With Australia’s barley exports to China bringing in $600 million in 2019, it was farmers such as Emu Vale’s Les Kable who feared they would take the hit.

Mr Kable was waiting for a decent 60ml of rain to fall to plant barley this year, but is now grateful he hasn’t taken the gamble yet, fearing a “huge loss” for the agricultural industry.

“I think its going to have a big impact on Australia growers,” he said.

“Once you take that market out it has to go back to the domestic market and what will that mean for the price for our grain? It’s a pretty serious issue.”

The 70-year-old farmer who also runs sheep and cattle on his property said the growing international dispute would get only worse for farmers before it ended.

“It’s don’t think it’s finished yet,” he said.

“We have lambs going in there, sheep and cattle and now four abattoirs are in trouble with exports. We have got quite a few problems.”

While Australia still heads its hands in other international opportunities, Mr Kable said farmers could find themselves in a more competitive market.

“We do put grain in Saudi Arabia but apparently America has a big crop this year,” he said.

“Indonesia could be another good area because they millions that have to be fed from somewhere, but it will be interesting to see what will happen.”

On the backs of a few dismal years of planting due to drought, Mr Kable said he’d hate to see the slim chance for producers to grow go out the window, thanks to the pandemic.

“This is ideal planting time for most in the Downs area,” he said.

“But we need fair money to cover the costs of fuel and fertilisers and the cost of running a farm.

“At the moment, it just seems like another thing from one week to the next.”

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Frenzy over $12 iPhone deal

    Frenzy over $12 iPhone deal
    • 19th May 2020 9:59 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Youth plead for a fair go as unemployment hits new high

        premium_icon Youth plead for a fair go as unemployment hits new high

        News Homelessness on the horizon for young Southern Downs woman, who declares she “wont give up”.

        ‘It can happen to anyone’: Sombre warning for DV victims

        premium_icon ‘It can happen to anyone’: Sombre warning for DV victims

        News WHY this awareness month is more important than ever to the Warwick community.

        Drought, fires, virus: Farmer’s fierce fight for survival

        premium_icon Drought, fires, virus: Farmer’s fierce fight for survival

        Rural Inspiring octogenarians push to keep their Southern Downs olive farm from...

        Congregation does ‘amazing things’ when connected online

        premium_icon Congregation does ‘amazing things’ when connected online

        Religion & Spirituality Warwick churches delay reopening of face-to-face services.