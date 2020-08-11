Menu
DEATH THREAT: Cheree Narelle Dodkin allegedly sent Magistrate Tracy Mossop death threats. Pic: Social Media
Crime

Chinchilla woman threatens to kill Magistrate, twice

Peta McEachern
11th Aug 2020 1:09 PM | Updated: 2:24 PM
MAGISTRATE Tracy Mossop told the Chinchilla Magistrates Court she received two death threats and would no longer be dealing with an offenders' case as an investigation is underway.

The offender in question, Cheree Narelle Dodkin, stood before Ms Mossop today, Thursday, August 6, on a notice to appear for 12 charges.

Ms Mossop told Dodkin her cases would be moved to the Toowoomba Court House.

"Your current bail will be enlarged… and you will come back on the 9th of September," Ms Mossop said.

"A different Magistrate will be dealing with you, I will not be dealing with you from now on."

Dodkin asked to present a latter from her lawyer to the court, of which Magistrate Mossop responded, "no. You can do that on the 9th of September."

"I'm not having any dealings with you, leave my courtroom - thank you" she said.

Ms Mossop entered into the record, that "Ms Dodkin is currently under investigation for two death complaints towards me in July, which is why I have limited my dealings with her."

Dodkin's 12 alleged charges are as follows; attempted fraud, public nuisance, stealing, wilful damage, using a carriage service to harass, menace, or cause offence, three counts of driving unlicensed, driving a defective vehicle, two counts of failing to appear in accordance with an undertaking and contravening the direction of police.

