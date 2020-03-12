Menu
Southern Downs Regional Council are trying to resolve water issues in Stanthorpe.
Council News

Stanthorpe's 'chlorinated' water issue to be resolved

Matthew Purcell
12th Mar 2020 10:42 AM
SOUTHERN Downs council are aiming to resolve persisting water issues.

Council has been bombarded with complaints from the public about the discoloured water coming out of the taps, which also has a strong chemical taste and smell.

Brad Grogan from Stanthorpe Quality Meats likened the water to something 'from a third world country'.

"This council should be supplying drinkable water. It's not good enough."

This morning, council announced they will flush out the pipelines today.

"While water remains within the Australian Drinking Water Quality Standards, council has heard the feedback received from residents and businesses and will today flush the current 'batch' of water within the pipelines at several locations across the distribution system," an SDRC spokesman said.

According to council, the issue has been brought about by too much recent rainfall.

"The influx of water from recent rainfalls has resulted in variations within Connolly Dam. "This has resulted in altered treatment of the water over several days.

"Subsequently, water taste and aesthetic has altered as well; predominantly reported as a smell and taste of chlorine.

"As residents have been incredibly diligent in their adherence to water restrictions, this 'batch' of treated water has remained in the pipes longer than anticipated.

"Southern Downs Regional Council is aware that the drought is not yet broken, however, have deemed it necessary to flush pipelines.

"Water released will be captured if possible for later use.

"Residents will see water freely flowing across several locations with Council staff present on site," the spokesman said.

