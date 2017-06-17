18°
Chocolateria could soon be serving up sweets in Warwick

Elyse Wurm | 17th Jun 2017 5:00 AM
TREAT: The Death by Chocolate Cronut is a crowd favourite on the Cioccolato menu.
TREAT: The Death by Chocolate Cronut is a crowd favourite on the Cioccolato menu. Contributed

LATE night sugar cravings could soon be easier to satisfy, with founders of popular chocolateria Cioccolato considering claiming a space at Rose City Shoppingworld.

Cioccolato Toowoomba co-founding director Adnun Khan believes it would be good to share the concept with a community just south of his hometown.

"There's nothing like that in Warwick currently,” Mr Khan said.

"It's all about indulging, it's not a necessity but it's fun.

"You finish the night off with a nice chocolate dessert.”

Mr Khan founded the business with his brother two years ago, offering sweet treats such as waffles, churros and cakes.

Since then they have won a number of awards including two 2015 Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards for Hospitality and Best New Business.

Quality is the top priority at the popular dessert spot, with top quality coveture chocolate from Melbourne being used in the dishes.

"We just use a high dense cream milk and the best hot chocolate,” Mr Khan said.

"It's all about offering a premium product that people haven't experienced yet.”

Running a Nandos at Kmart Plaza in Toowoomba, the pair became aware spots were available at one of the owners' other locations, Rose City Shoppingworld.

Mr Khan thought it could be a great opportunity and is also considering implementing late night service.

"It looks like the shopping centre is expanding to a good level,” he said.

"They have a good location in front of the memorial.”

Positive responses have flown freely at the suggestion of opening the cafe according to Mr Khan, but he is interested to know whether the community will embrace the concept.

Judging by the wide audience who walk through the doors at the Toowoomba store, it could be a hit.

"We even get a lot of people from out of town having our cronuts, churros, chocolate nachos, all the crazy things we do,” Mr Khan said.

Talks are still under way to determine whether the instalment will go ahead.

But with any luck, the Rose City could enjoy some new sweet treats in the not so distant future.

Topics:  chocolate dessert shop rose city shoppingworld warwick business warwick community

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!