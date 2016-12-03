37°
Choo-choo-choose your Christmas presents at today's markets

Molly Glassey
| 3rd Dec 2016 9:00 AM
OPEN MARKET: Stallholder Marlene Pickard and Southern Downs Steam Railway secretary Bob Amos preparing to welcome stallholders and visitors to the new markets at the railway precinct tomorrow.
OPEN MARKET: Stallholder Marlene Pickard and Southern Downs Steam Railway secretary Bob Amos preparing to welcome stallholders and visitors to the new markets at the railway precinct tomorrow. Jonno Colfs

WARWICK residents are urged to have their cash at the ready to make some choice buys at the first Southern Downs Steam Railway Markets today.

Organiser Marlene Pickard said there would be a variety of stallholders at today's market, from photography to fishing lures.

"We'll have a good array of stalls," Mrs Pickard said.

"Chris McFerran will be bringing photography prints, there will be a few different craft and jewellery stalls, giftware and collectables.

"We'll have honey, jams and preserves and a bit of homemade treats as well as produce, plants, chook food and even fishing lures.

"I do think it's going to help that it's not on the same weekend as the Uber Markets though we're still working hard to make it a permanent thing.

"So far though we're very happy with the way it's going and the weather's looking to be great for the markets tomorrow," she said.

Entry to the markets from 8am to 2pm is free.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  markets warwick

