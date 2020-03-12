Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Chopper called as boat flips in stormy waters

by Elise Williams
12th Mar 2020 2:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BOAT has been flipped in rough waters off the Sunshine Coast, as emergency services scrambled to determine how many people were on board.

Thankfully, the trio were winched safely from the water by the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter.

All people on board have now been accounted for

Police received a call for help just before midday today, with reports a boat in waters near Inskip had overturned in choppy seas.

Initial reports indicate three people - all wearing life jackets - drifted from the boat before making it to shore.

It's currently unclear how they got from the water to safety, however paramedics made contact with the trio just before 1.30pm, and are now treating them for minor injuries at a nearby campground.

According to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman, emergency crews are currently unclear if there were any other people on the vessel at the time it flipped.

Emergency services have not ruled out the possibility there may be other people who require assistance from the incident.

More Stories

Show More
boat capsize editors picks rescue chopper

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SDRC RESPONDS: “Completely rejects” claims of bullying

        premium_icon SDRC RESPONDS: “Completely rejects” claims of bullying

        News ACCUSATIONS that workplace harassment led to the apparent suicide of a late employee dismissed by spokeswoman.

        • 12th Mar 2020 2:30 PM
        Stanthorpe's 'chlorinated' water issue to be resolved

        premium_icon Stanthorpe's 'chlorinated' water issue to be resolved

        Council News Council maintains water meets standard, but will ‘flush’ system

        Charity declares ‘emergency over’ after rain fills tanks

        premium_icon Charity declares ‘emergency over’ after rain fills tanks

        News Water distribution drops as residents welcome return to normalcy

        Olympic gold medallist Caslick to appear at footy carnival

        premium_icon Olympic gold medallist Caslick to appear at footy carnival

        News The long-awaited Redlands carnival is just around the corner