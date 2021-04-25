Chopper called as three injured in serious beach rollover

A picture posted on Double Island Point Facebook page shows a rescue helicopter landed at the scene of a serious rollover on Teewah Beach on Sunday. Picture: Facebook

Three people are being assessed after a serious rollover on a popular Coast beach.

Emergency services were called to the single vehicle rollover at Teewah Beach at 9.35am Sunday.

A rescue helicopter is already on scene with a second helicopter on its way.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a paramedic and doctor were winched from a helicopter down to the scene.

“Three patients are being assessed,” she said.

“One with hip and facial injuries, one with suspected spinal injuries and one with a hand injury.”



