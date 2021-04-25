Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A picture posted on Double Island Point Facebook page shows a rescue helicopter landed at the scene of a serious rollover on Teewah Beach on Sunday. Picture: Facebook
A picture posted on Double Island Point Facebook page shows a rescue helicopter landed at the scene of a serious rollover on Teewah Beach on Sunday. Picture: Facebook
News

Chopper called as three injured in serious beach rollover

Natalie Wynne
25th Apr 2021 11:17 AM | Updated: 11:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Three people are being assessed after a serious rollover on a popular Coast beach.

Emergency services were called to the single vehicle rollover at Teewah Beach at 9.35am Sunday.

A rescue helicopter is already on scene with a second helicopter on its way.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a paramedic and doctor were winched from a helicopter down to the scene.

“Three patients are being assessed,” she said.

“One with hip and facial injuries, one with suspected spinal injuries and one with a hand injury.”

MORE TO COME.

car rollover noosa north shore racq rescue helicopter sunshine coast teewah beach
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warwick woman fronts court over drunken cop assault

        Premium Content Warwick woman fronts court over drunken cop assault

        Crime The 23yo blamed ‘gross intoxication’ for her violent treatment of the police officers.

        Event gallery: 2021 Assumption College formal

        Premium Content Event gallery: 2021 Assumption College formal

        News Glitz and glamour was on full display at the 2021 Assumption College Warwick...

        Warwick dad punches woman in face in Malt House attack

        Premium Content Warwick dad punches woman in face in Malt House attack

        Crime The violent drunken assault was just one of almost 20 charges Hayden Shane...

        FULL LIST: Warwick Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Warwick Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Warwick Magistrates Court on Friday.