Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Born at 12.12am on Christmas morning, little Arlyn Oscar Long is one very special baby.
Born at 12.12am on Christmas morning, little Arlyn Oscar Long is one very special baby.
News

Parents unwrap their new baby born on Christmas Day

by TOBIAS JURSS-LEWIS
26th Dec 2020 6:07 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Christmas brought the gift of life for Rob Long and Stephanie Do Rosario.

Their son, Arlyn Oscar Long was born at 12.12am, as the Royal Brisbane and Women's hospitals' first Christmas baby.

He follows in the footsteps of his great grandfather who was a Christmas baby three generations before.

"I thought at first I wanted him to have his own day, but it's pretty special," Stephanie said.

Arlyn Long with his parents Rob Long and Stephanie Do Rozario. Picture: Adam Head
Arlyn Long with his parents Rob Long and Stephanie Do Rozario. Picture: Adam Head

For proud new father Rob, the site of his son's face took his breath away.

"I've never been happier, seeing him for the first time it brought tears to my eyes, I nearly feinted."

"Steph's sat in bed, laughing with a big smile on her face and I'm there feinting."

A touch on Christmas magic helped Arlyn recover after being born with his umbilical cord wrapped around his neck.

Arlyn Long with his parents Rob Long and Stephanie Do Rozario. Picture: Adam Head
Arlyn Long with his parents Rob Long and Stephanie Do Rozario. Picture: Adam Head

"The funny thing is Steph was born the exactly the same way," Rob said.

"He was due on Boxing Day so he made an early appearance," Stephanie said.

"There were some complications in there … he just wanted to be an elf."

Arlyn's first day was a big one posing for photos and video-calling Rob's family overseas.

"My mother, she couldn't wait," Rob said.

"We're going to celebrate Christmas tomorrow at Steph's family's house."

Originally published as Christmas baby is best gift ever

baby birth christmas 2020 editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Festive fun gone wrong: Top reasons for ER trip

        Premium Content Festive fun gone wrong: Top reasons for ER trip

        News From UTIs to dog bites, here are the surprising reasons Warwick residents end up in the ER over Christmas and New Year.

        Telco offers free payphone calls for Christmas and New Year

        Telco offers free payphone calls for Christmas and New Year

        Technology Telstra payphones are free to use over Christmas and New Year

        ‘Do they think we’re a dirty town?’: Ire over sign grows

        Premium Content ‘Do they think we’re a dirty town?’: Ire over sign grows

        News A small community is outrages at its welcome sign - here's why!

        Warwick leaders encourage hope at Christmas

        Premium Content Warwick leaders encourage hope at Christmas

        News ‘Adversity has strengthened our bonds and helped people look out for one another.’...