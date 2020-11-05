CHRISTMAS CHEER: Your list of Warwick’s festive events

CHRISTMAS MUSIC: Shyann Ezzy, Blake Ezzy, Felicity Isobelle McConville, Taitum McConville and Levi Bryce enjoy the Carols in the Park. Photo Katie Cameron / Warwick Daily News

IT MAY only be the first week of November, but Warwick’s Christmas calendar is already jam-packed with events for you and the whole family to enjoy.

Whether you’re looking for new opportunities to shop local this gift-giving season or to get your festive cheer on with community carols, the Rose City has lots to offer.

You’ll want to get in early though, because these events are bound to fill up quickly!

Check out this full round-up of the Warwick Christmas events locked in so far:

“Jingle and Mingle” will give Warwick shoppers the chance to nab gifts from Palmerin St during a rare late-night trading session. Picture: contributed

JINGLE AND MINGLE

Warwick businesses Coopers Menswear, Emporium Lane, and Brow and Beaute Co (formerly Ooh La La Beaute) are joining forces for a late-night trading Christmas event.

Jingle and Mingle will give Warwick residents the chance to get in early and nab the perfect Christmas gift for their loved ones while supporting local businesses.

Head to the event’s Facebook page to register your interest.

WHEN: From 4pm until late, November 27

WHERE: Various Palmerin St stores

COST: Free entry, store prices will vary

SANTA’S ARRIVAL DAY

If you or your little ones have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of Santa Claus this Christmas, you’ll be able to spot him early at this Rose City Shoppingworld event.

To get your photo with Santa or get in an early Christmas wish, head down to the centre from midday on December 5.

Additional dates will be fixed closer to the date, and attendees must book tickets for their Santa visit.

WHEN: From noon, December 5

WHERE: Coles end of Rose City Shoppingworld

COST: $15 per person, per Santa visit. Click here to book.

Children were happily dancing as Erin Hilton belted out a tune at the Carols in the Park in Warwick. Picture: contributed

WARWICK CAROLS IN THE PARK

Seasonal favourite Carols in the Park is aiming to bring festive cheer back to Warwick, with a number of local entertainers lined up to jingle their way through a variety of Christmas classics.

Headed up by SDRC and Warwick Show and Rodeo Society, the event will also have competitions for kids, food and drink vendors, and more.

The Warwick City Band will be providing pre-carols entertainment from 5pm.

No pre-booking is required, though all attendees must sign in at the event and observe social distancing.

WHEN: From 6pm, December 13

WHERE: Warwick Showgrounds

COST: Free entry, vendor prices may vary

CHRISTMAS TWILIGHT MARKETS

If you’re looking to stock up on handcrafted or locally made gifts this Christmas, the Country Harvest Christmas Markets could have a lot to offer.

Run by the Warwick Show and Rodeo Society, the event will showcase the wares of dozens of artists and crafters from Warwick and the wider Southern Downs.

At this stage, stallholders are yet to be confirmed.

WHEN: From 4pm, December 12

WHERE: Warwick Showgrounds

COST: Free entry, stallholder costs may vary

One of the Christmas candles from Whimsical Creations and Designs. Picture: Whimsical Creations and Designs

CHRISTMAS CANDLE WORKSHOP

Whether you’re after some Christmas decor or on the hunt for a handmade gift, Whimsical Creations and Design’s Christmas candle workshop could be just the ticket.

The Warwick-based art studio will have a wide variety of Christmas-themed scents and jars to choose from.

Attendees must register their interest via the Facebook event.

WHEN: From 5pm, November 27

WHERE: Whimsical Creations and Designs Studio

COST: To be determined

BUSINESS BRINGS CHRISTMAS CHEER

Warwick business Pocket Admin is taking their festivities online this year, with a virtual Christmas party featuring nibblies, drinks, carols, and more for the whole family.

Owner Dani Logan will be giving out prizes for best dressed, best decorations, and other fun competitions, so be sure to deck yourself and your space out in your Christmas finest.

To reserve your spot and stay up to date with the latest details, head to the Facebook event.

WHEN: From 7.30pm, December 10

WHERE: Online via Zoom

COST: Free