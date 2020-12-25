Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has drowned as emergency services desperately search for a second missing swimmer.
A man has drowned as emergency services desperately search for a second missing swimmer.
News

Christmas tragedy as man drowns

by Mark Buttler and Sarah Booth
25th Dec 2020 5:22 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

One man is dead and a second is missing after a beach tragedy at Wilsons Promontory this afternoon.

The men were swimming with friends at popular Squeaky Beach when they got into trouble about 3.40pm.

One of them was dragged to the sand by a member of the public.

Those at the scene applied CPR but the man died.

Local police and a helicopter are scouring nearby waters looking for the other swimmer.

The Victoria Police water police are also en route to the scene.

Police will prepare a report for the Coroner.

Squeaky Beach is a busy beach during the summer months, frequently packed with overseas and domestic visitors.

Conditions can be dangerous, especially when there is a solid swell, because of its steep nature and rips.

Originally published as Christmas tragedy as man drowns at Wilsons Prom

drowning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Festive fun gone wrong: Top reasons for ER trip

        Premium Content Festive fun gone wrong: Top reasons for ER trip

        News From UTIs to dog bites, here are the surprising reasons Warwick residents end up in the ER over Christmas and New Year.

        Telco offers free payphone calls for Christmas and New Year

        Telco offers free payphone calls for Christmas and New Year

        Technology Telstra payphones are free to use over Christmas and New Year

        ‘Do they think we’re a dirty town?’: Ire over sign grows

        Premium Content ‘Do they think we’re a dirty town?’: Ire over sign grows

        News A small community is outrages at its welcome sign - here's why!

        Warwick leaders encourage hope at Christmas

        Premium Content Warwick leaders encourage hope at Christmas

        News ‘Adversity has strengthened our bonds and helped people look out for one another.’...