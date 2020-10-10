Church fair connects Warwick residents in disconnected time

FAIR FUN: Christie and Isabella Shepherd stand in front of the Warwick Uniting Church market.

WITH the sun shining down, Warwick residents jumped at the chance to explore the Warwick Uniting Church’s annual Spring Fair with a twist this morning.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, the fair will be held across three dates this year — today, October 17, and 24.

This weekend’s ‘market’ was devoted to trash and treasure, with some extra entertainment, courtesy of the Warwick Thistle Pipe Band.

The next two markets will be focused on plants and craft, with the third and final weekend showcasing books and produce.

Organiser Sue Campbell welcomed the strong turnout and said the markets were a chance for the church to still raise some much-needed money in an unprecedented year.

“We’ve been planning it since April because we need something this time of year. Our funds need topping up and this is when the rates come in,” she said.

But former Reverend May Morris said the day wasn’t only about fundraising.

“We were just so pleased when Covid restrictions were lifted. We were sending a lot of prayers towards it,” she said.

“Not only does it raise money for our missionary work and the church, it allows us to connect with the community so when they feel a hard time strike they know where they can go.”

Like many churches, the Warwick Uniting Church had to innovate this year, turning to digital services. meaning today was extra special for many members, according to Mrs Campbell.

We have the church online and on Facebook but that isn’t the same as meeting and talking with other members of the community” she said.

“Because that’s what church is — a community.”

