Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
CIA puzzle: Can you tell what time it is just by looking at this photo?
CIA puzzle: Can you tell what time it is just by looking at this photo?
Offbeat

Can you crack it?: CIA posts tricky photo puzzle

by Felix Allen, The Sun
3rd Dec 2020 11:46 AM

The CIA has set wannabe spies another visual puzzle - this time with a wintry theme.

The foreign intelligence service challenged Twitter users to put their "analytical skills to the test" by working out the time of day in a ski resort street scene just by looking at the photo.

The new puzzle challenges users to search for visual clues to work out if it's 7am, 11am or 3pm, The Sun reports.

 

Can you tell what time it is simply by looking at this photo?
Can you tell what time it is simply by looking at this photo?

 

The rest of the image shows ski lifts and a building. Picture: CIA/Twitter
The rest of the image shows ski lifts and a building. Picture: CIA/Twitter

 

The image shows icy roads with tracks made by school buses and deserted ski lifts going up a tree-lined hillside.

Many who took up the challenge reckoned the long shadows, snow on parked cars and the lit street lights were key to solving the puzzle.

One said: "Easy, look at the light poles turned on which means it's 7am. Am I hired?"

Another agreed: "7am. The lights are on because they are still in the shadows and have not gone off for the day."

A third reasoned: "7am. Transport for skiers are empty, street lights on (probably from the night before), school buses arriving? Snow on parked cars."

 

People searched for tiny clues in the photo. Picture: Twitter
People searched for tiny clues in the photo. Picture: Twitter

 

Snow on the cars give a big clue. Picture: Supplied
Snow on the cars give a big clue. Picture: Supplied

 

But others thought it was afternoon, with one saying: "It's 3.04pm and those buses outside the school are about fill up."

"It's also winter and the sun sets down before 4pm in many areas," offered another user.

In a Twitter poll, one-in-eight people guessed 11am, a third said 3pm and over half reckoned it was 7am.

The CIA later revealed that 7am was the right answer.

It tweeted: "Most of you guessed correctly. Seems like you all have an eye for this. You should check out our careers page. #DiscovertheCIA."

 

 

 

The CIA said most people guessed correctly.
The CIA said most people guessed correctly.

RELATED: Can you beat the daily news.com.au quiz?

 

It is the latest of the CIA's #TuesdayTrivia posts after a series of popular spot-the-difference puzzles, which saw eagle-eyed wannabe spies beat the agency at their own game.

The CIA has a dedicated page aimed at attracting youngsters to think about the agency's work

In September, the CIA challenged Twitter to spot 10 differences in a city scene - but many beat them by finding 11 or more.

The CIA tweeted: "If you found more than 10 differences, you practised good tradecraft. Always look for opportunities to learn more."

 

This story was published by The Sun and reproduced with permission

 

Originally published as CIA posts tricky photo puzzle

More Stories

cia lifetsyle offbeat photo puzzle trick

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT THE GREAT DEAL

        Damning figure that shows Budget is a bust

        Premium Content Damning figure that shows Budget is a bust

        Politics Qld Budget 2020: LNP slams state’s plunging net worth

        MERRY MARKETS: 500+ shoppers to bring business boom

        Premium Content MERRY MARKETS: 500+ shoppers to bring business boom

        News Here’s how to snap up unique goodies from over 50 Warwick stallholders at one of...