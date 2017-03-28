Civic centre reopening a grand event

STILL FUNCTIONING: The Stanthorpe Civic Centre is set to receive a face list. Photo Samantha Wantling / Stanthorpe Border Post

SCORCHER summer events will be a thing of the past in the newly reopened Stanthorpe Civic Centre.

Southern Downs Regional Council manager for community services and major projects Michael Bell said he was proud of the changes to the facility after a fire gutted the kitchen during renovations last March.

Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove and Lady Cosgrove officially opened the facility and were the first to check out the building.

The final touches were put on the centre last week.

Sir Peter said the civic centre would be a crucial asset to Stanthorpe once more. "It's going to be such a great amenity to the community," he said.

Member for the Southern Downs Lawrence Springborg said it was great to have Sir Peter and Lady Cosgrove in the region.

"I think this is an extraordinary coup for our wonderful district," Mr Springborg said.

"The Granite Belt, because it's such a wonderful place, has certainly risen to the occasion."

Senator Pauline Hanson was also present for the reopening.

"It's great and I like the community spirit," she said.

"I think it's wonderful to have the Governor-General in Stanthorpe ... and I have the utmost respect for Sir Peter Cosgrove and Lady Cosgrove."

Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie said she looked forward to the centre being used for community events once more.

"Council certainly anticipates that the restored facility will once again be a focal point for business, cultural, community and private events and that this valued asset will enjoy increased usage for many years into the future," CrDobie said.