Claims Rocky nurse travelled to Blackwater while infectious

QUEENSLAND Health authorities say the Rockhampton nurse who tested positive for COVID-19 travelled to Blackwater just days before her results were returned.

According to The Australian reports, the nurse, who worked at North Rockhampton Nursing Centre, is the suspected source of infection for a 30-year-old miner who died yesterday.

The Blackwater man tested positive for COVID-19 during his autopsy yesterday afternoon.

He had many underlying health conditions and the coroner is working to establish whether he died of COVID-19 or another medical condition.

The Australian reports that the Rockhampton nurse travelled to Blackwater four days before she tested positive for the virus.

The publication claims the nurse will face further questioning from Queensland Health authorities today, and it is not known whether she had any contact with the miner.

News Queensland understands the nurse broke health orders when she drove to Blackwater for recreation before she was positively tested for the virus.

The 167km drive from Rockhampton to Blackwater is outside allowable travel distances and her trip was not for an essential purpose.

The nurse gave the information about her drive during an earlier interview with health authorities who had been undertaking contact tracing.

It's not believed the nurse and miner knew each other, but authorities are still looking into potential connections.

The man, who has been sick for around three weeks, had not worked since late last year because of a work injury, but his partner had been going to work while experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

The Morning Bulletin is working to verify the information with Queensland Health.