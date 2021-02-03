Claremont serial killer’s shocking move

A surprising development in the Claremont serial killer case could mean the end of the legal process for now.

Claremont serial killer and brutal rapist Bradley Robert Edwards has failed to lodge an appeal by the court deadline, seemingly bringing an end to the long-running case.

Edwards, 52, was sentenced in December last year to life behind bars with a minimum of 40 years to be served after he was found guilty of murdering childcare worker Jane Rimmer, 23, in 1996 and solicitor Ciara Glennon, 27, in 1997.

But he was acquitted of murdering 18-year-old secretary Sarah Spiers, who vanished in 1996 and has never been found.

The former Telstra technician also pleaded guilty to twice raping a 17-year-old girl he dragged through Karrakatta Cemetery in 1995, and indecently assaulting an 18-year-old woman sleeping in her Huntingdale home in 1988.

Edwards had until 4pm on Wednesday to lodge an appeal against his sentence and/or convictions, but no application was made.

It was recently revealed that Legal Aid had refused to assist with an appeal.

During sentencing in the WA Supreme Court, Justice Stephen Hall described Edwards as a "dangerous predator" and acknowledged he would likely die in prison.

"Your actions were premeditated, executed with pitiless determination and were remorseless in your disregard for the pain and suffering that you caused," Justice Hall said.

Jane Rimmer, 23, was found dumped in bushland. Picture: AAP Image/Supplied by The West Australian

Ms Rimmer disappeared after visiting the Continental Hotel in June 1996 and was last captured on a security camera outside.

Her naked body was found about two months later in semirural Wellard when a family stopped to chase a rooster and pick death lilies.

A sharp object was used to slash Ms Rimmer's throat.

Ciara Glennon, 27, managed to claw at her attacker. Picture: AAP Image/Supplied by The West Australian

Ms Glennon was last seen walking down Stirling Highway after a night out in March 1997.

A man searching for cannabis plants found her body dumped in Eglinton bushland a few weeks later.

Ms Glennon's neck had also been slashed, but she had managed to claw at Edwards, with his DNA left under her nails.

Edwards was eventually arrested in December 2016 after police found his DNA on a silk kimono left behind at the Huntingdale home, on the cemetery rape victim and under Ms Glennon's nails.

Sarah Spiers, 18, disappeared in 1996. Picture: AAP Image/Supplied by The West Australian

Ms Spiers vanished after going to Club Bayview as part of Australia Day festivities in January 1996.

She left her friends and called for a taxi from a phone box down the road, but was gone by the time the driver arrived.

The investigation into Ms Spiers' disappearance remains open.

