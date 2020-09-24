Claremont serial killings verdict due today

Bradley Robert Edwards is already a confessed rapist who called himself the "bogeyman" online, but will he also go down as one of the worst murderers in WA history?

The Claremont serial killer mystery has haunted Perth for more than 25 years.

But it could finally be solved when WA Supreme Court Justice Stephen Hall hands down his verdict on Thursday, bringing an end to the state's so-called "trial of the century".

Edwards, a former Telstra technician, is accused of murdering secretary Sarah Spiers, 18, childcare worker Jane Rimmer, 23, and solicitor Ciara Glennon, 27, in 1996 and 1997.

The body of Sarah Spiers has never been found. AAP/Supplied by The West Australian

Ms Spiers vanished after attending Club Bayview with friends following Australia Day festivities in January 1996 and her body has never been found.

She had called for a taxi from a phone box but was gone by the time it arrived.

Ms Rimmer had visited the Continental Hotel with friends in June 1996 and was last captured on CCTV outside.

Her naked and decomposing body was found about two months later in Wellard when a rooster ran in front of a car, prompting a family to stop so the children could chase after it and the mother could pick death lilies.

Jane Rimmer was last seen alive on CCTV cameras in Claremont. Picture: AAP/Supplied by The West Australian

Ms Glennon was taken after a night out with colleagues in Claremont in March 1997 and was last seen walking down Stirling Highway.

Her body was found in Eglinton bushland by a man searching for cannabis plants a few weeks later.

Edwards denied committing the murders but eventually pleaded guilty to twice raping a 17-year-old girl he abducted and dragged through Karrakatta Cemetery in 1995, and indecently assaulting an 18-year-old woman sleeping in her Huntingdale home in 1988.

Solicitor Ciara Glennon was found dead in bushland.

The former Little Athletics coach was arrested in December 2016 after police discovered his DNA on a silk kimono left behind at the Huntingdale home, on the cemetery rape victim and under Ms Glennon's fingernails.

Hundreds of witnesses testified during the trial, including Edwards' two ex-wives, his love rival, former friends and people who saw a stranger offering lifts in Claremont.

The court heard Ms Rimmer and Ms Glennon had cuts to their necks and injuries indicating they had fought back.

Much of the trial focused on tedious but vital scientific evidence including DNA and fibre analysis.

Bradley Robert Edwards faced a seven-month-long trial.

Prosecutor Carmel Barbagallo argued Edwards, 51, had been "unmasked" as the "enigma of the dark" who preyed on the three vulnerable women.

But defence counsel Paul Yovich argued one could not act on a 20-year-old assumption the women were victims of a serial killer.

Edwards did not testify and his defence team did not call any witnesses.

The seven-month-long murder trial is believed be the most expensive in WA's history, with costs already exceeding $11 million, and not even the COVID-19 pandemic could derail it.

The families of the slain women have sat in court during much of the proceedings, while Edwards' parents have also attended.

Originally published as Claremont serial killings verdict today