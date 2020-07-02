Clarke’s King hunts home win

WINNERS CIRCLE: Military Kings, pictured winning at Clifford Park last month, lines up at Allman Park today. Picture: Bev Lacey

RACING: Les Clarke is hoping local knowledge can help his pair of runners at Allman Park.

The Killarney trainer will saddle up Peta Calada and Military Kings at today's meeting at Warwick.

The former made a dream debut for the stable at Clifford Park on June 5 after previously being under the care of leading Brisbane trainer Tony Gollan.

Military Kings saluted by a half-length to break his maiden, before racing wide and finishing midfield at Ipswich last start.

Clarke said he is hopeful that he can recapture his first-up form as he steps up in distance in the Frasers Livestock Transport Class 1 Handicap (1500m).

"He had a bad alley (eight of nine) and travelled wide. He didn't have much of a chance (at Ipswich)," Clarke said.

"On his home track will suit him and he's drawn a bit of an alley (six). He should be able to race on the pace.

"He is a pretty genuine sort of horse. Robbie Fradd said after Ipswich to look at a 1400m midweek race at Eagle Farm, but the 1500m at Warwick isn't as tough."

Clarke also has Peta Calada engaged in the Lyndhurst Stud Farm QTIS Two-Years-Old Handicap (1100m).

The gelding made his debut at Allman Park a fortnight ago when finishing down the track, but Clarke hopes he will learn from that outing.

"He could be better for the run," he said.

"The experience and the distance will help him.

"The track will play fairer and better (from that day). He was a bit fat for that race first-up and he can come on."

Dark Chocolate took out that race on June 18, and trainer Ducky Baker has the filly engaged to once again take on Peta Calada.

Despite scraping in by the barest of margins, Dark Chocolate has been given a 59kg impost to carry.

Baker said the weight will be a tough ask but believes she will appreciate the rise in trip.

"She's got a job ahead of her with 59kg. She'll have her work cut out, but you can only try," Baker said.

"I thought her run (on debut) was good. She was slowly away and got into trouble from the wide alley (14).

"She'll be a better horse over a bit further than 800m.

"In her trials she has got back and come home good. That will be in her favour. Whether it is or not, today will tell."

Full form for today's Allman Park meeting appears in today's edition of The Chronicle.