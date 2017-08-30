Classes share indigenous dance

FOOTLOOSE: (From left) Nikki Rush, dance teacher Sharman Parsons and Pollyanna Young after an Indigenous dancing class at the Mangans Building in Warwick.

DANCING acts as a way of connecting with the world and personal identity for performer Sharman Parsons.

Having just begun holding indigenous dance classes, Sharman is keen to share the unique "earthy” style with both indigenous and non-indigenous members of the community.

"It keeps me connected to what I value in the land because all of this is about my experiences in growing up in Maryvale, in the bush,” she said.

"To connect with the Dreaming, it's a really old part of our culture and the spirituality, that's what I was taught by my elders and to present that traditional aspect to the movement, and feel one with the earth.”

Many of the movements replicate native Australian animals, appearing as they would wandering through the outback.

"It's that whole understanding of being out on country and what that animal would feel like,” Sharman said.

For Sharman, dancing is a way to preserve indigenous culture for future generations through storytelling and enhancing cultural understanding.

"That's what creates a positive perception and you internalise that because you feel it, you feel the dance,” she said.

The dance classes cost $4 per person and are run from 4pm on Thursdays at the Mangan Building, Fitzroy St.