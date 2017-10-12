21°
Classic bikers ride classic train

CLASSIC RIDE: In from the Sunshine Coast is Velocette enthusiast Bob Wittholz.
CLASSIC RIDE: In from the Sunshine Coast is Velocette enthusiast Bob Wittholz.

THE Velocette Owners' Club of Australia took a vintage ride of a different kind yesterday, when they piled aboard the Southern Downs Steam Railway for a day trip to Stanthorpe.

Warwick is hosting the club's 2017 national rally and the 100-plus members who made the trek from around the country and the globe have been taking in the sights and sounds of the Southern Downs since arriving on Sunday.

SDSR treasurer Bob Amos said local motorcycle enthusiast Gary Smith had told them the Velocette rally was coming to Warwick and the steam train trip was later organised by club president Keith Canning.

"It's a great way for them, being visitors, to have a unique view of the region from a steam train,” he said.

