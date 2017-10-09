Classic bikes roll into Warwick during rally

HELPING HAND: A push start was required for some of the older bikes.

HELPING HAND: A push start was required for some of the older bikes. Jonno Colfs

A FUEL-soaked injection of automotive class has descended upon Warwick this week, with the arrival of the Velocette Owners Club of Australia Good Companions rally.

The rally, which is open to the club's 600-strong national membership and international members, has set up base at Cherrabah Mountain Resort and will hit the road each day to explore the scenic beauty of the Southern Downs.

First stop yesterday morning was to Warwick's newly completed creative haven, The Kompound in Newby St, for a welcome morning tea and a chat.

National president and rally organiser Keith Canning from the Sunshine Coast said the 2017 rally had attracted more than 90 bikes to the area.

"The Velocette Owners Club of Australia has a rally every year,” he said.

"Last year we were in Victoria, and in Western Australia in 2015.”

Mr Canning said members from all over the country had come along for the ride.

"There's a lot here from Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria and some from WA, who shipped their bikes over in crates,” he said.

"We're also very happy to have some Velocette owners who have come all the way from the USA, Germany and New Zealand to take part as well.”

Mr Canning said he and wife Colleen were familiar with the Southern Downs.

"It's a beautiful part of the world and we love the quiet country roads,” he said.

"They are perfect for riding.

"This week we'll all ride and visit Queen Mary Falls, Killarney, Woodenbong, Leyburn, Clifton, Allora and Stanthorpe to name a few.

"The idea with these rallies is to show other members a bit of your backyard.”

The Velocette motorbike was manufactured in Birmingham, England, from 1905 through to 1971.

The oldest bike attending the rally was made in 1925.

Joining the rally all the way from Baha, Mexico, was Kathy Batesole.

"I'm over here travelling with a friend for six weeks and he's a Velocette member/owner both here and in the US,” she said.

"We came for the rally, so we're stopping here for a week before travelling around to see as much of the country as we can.”

The Kompound owners Louis van Slobbe and Lisa Burgess were ecstatic to see their labour of love finally open to a grateful public.

"We've spent a long, long time putting this space together and finally finished it all late last night,” Mr van Slobbe said.

"The feedback has been overwhelming and everyone has been so nice, generous and friendly.”

Louis and Lisa, both members of the Warwick Historical Motorbike Club, offered their property as a meeting place when they discovered the rally was coming to the Southern Downs.