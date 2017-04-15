Classic car lovers paradise in Warwick today

Mark Goff from New South Wales will be at the Feature Car Show from 10am Saturday at Victoria Park.

MAKE sure you get the whole family down to Victoria Park near the hospital this morning as the Pontiac Nationals rumble into town.

There will be a huge line-up of classic cars on show, and you'll be able to get up close and chat to the owners of these superb mechanical beasts.

Organiser Chris Malone said the Pontiac Nationals this weekend were certain to be the biggest meeting of the car brand in Queensland.

"The perfect weather is set to encourage a lot of visitors from Brisbane and surrounding areas," Malone said.

"I am expecting between 130 and 140 Pontiacs in Warwick on Saturday for the car show between 10pm and 1pm at Victoria Park.

"Members of the public are welcome to inspect the cars and talk to the owners. Food vendors and trade vans will be on site."

It all happens between 10am and 1pm today and all the cars will be back tomorrow at Morgan Park Raceway for a car show from 9am, the 10am parade and racing on the short circuit at 11am-1pm.

Today is free admission for the car show in Victoria Park with Sunday admission at Morgan Park at $10 per carload.