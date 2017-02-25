Classic 'Straya on show at ute muster

DUST, SWEAT AND BEERS: The ute muster has been a highlight of the Killarney Show.

PETROL and passion combined in Killarney as proud ute owners came from the bush and city to celebrate all things with a tray on the back.

There was a plethora of highway mile-munching fashion statements in all makes and models competing at the Killarney Show ute muster today, with prizes for Best chick's ute, Street ute, Feral ute, Work ute and B&S ute. New categories included the best Holden and Ford bling on wheels.

Flags, diamantes, elaborate murals, spotlights the size of dinner plates and more chrome toolboxes than a city construction site were on display with competitors from as far afield as Brisbane.

UTE MUSTER: The Killarney Show welcomed back the car category this year. Sonja Koremans

Amy Liftin, from Thornton near Laidley, won Best chick's ute and said she hopes to compete in the Brisbane Exhibition this year.

"I took a break from the Ekka for a few years because I won the women's section two years in a row and wanted someone else to have the chance to win," Amy said.

"But I have had my break and I'm back in the game again. My ute is my main hobby and my friends and family are very supportive of my interest in cars."

Meanwhile, Robert Butters from Toowoomba began entering his ute in shows last year.

"I bought the ute and heard about the ute musters at shows in the region and thought it sounded like a lot of fun," Robert said.

"I work for the council during the day so that doesn't really lend itself to the ute image but I have spent a lot of time in Western Queensland where my love for utes began."

Killarney Show ute steward Renae Radke said the return of the muster was met with great anticipation.

"We had a break from it for a years and the response to its return has been enormous from entrants and sponsors," she said.

About 15 utes were entered in the event with hundreds of dollar worth of prizes won.