CLEAN UP AUSTRALIA DAY: Meet the people cleaning up your town

The Glennie Heights Scout Group after a successful Clean Up Australia Day campaign.

TODAY is Clean Up Australia Day and this morning, groups of committed and conscientious local legends were quietly at work cleaning up our town.

Along the Condamine River, from Tiddalik to Scots weir, over 30 kids, leaders, parents and volunteers from the Glennie Heights Scouts Group worked their way through the parks, gardens and even the river, cleaning up every skerrick of rubbish.

Joey Scout Leader Adam Wooding said there were so many positives to today's exercise.

"We try to expose our young members to as many opportunities as possible where there can service and assist within the local community,” he said.

"Particularly, the littlest kids, the joeys - this event is also a great practical experience for them, not only the community service, but also the experience with learning to differentiate between types of rubbish, what is recyclable and what isn't.

"And this exercise has a very positive effect on the community as well.”

Members of the Glennie Heights Scout Group taking part in Clean Up Australia Day along the Condamine River in Warwick. Jonno Colfs

Mr Wooding said the kids spent four hours this morning, picking up every bit of rubbish along the river, while the older kids, the venturers, were in canoes on the river itself, doing the same.

"This is something we do every year,” he said.

"We usually do it as part of our weekly meetings but decided to make it a team event this year.

"The end result will be a nicer, cleaner and more attractive environment for the whole town to enjoy.”

Mr Wooding also thanked Bunnings for their support of the event.

"They gave us drink bottle coolers, sunscreen and a $50.00 voucher to put towards gloves and other items,” he said.

"And the Clean Up Australia Day organisation also sent us a large supply of bags and sharps containers which were very useful.”

For more information about joining the Glennie Heights Scout Group, please visit the website at www.warwickscouts.org.au or email Group Leader (Peter See) at group.leader@warwickscouts.org.au

On the other side of town Graham Buchner and a group of environmentally friendly locals from the Rotary Club of Warwick Sunrise ran an emu parade along the Old Stanthorpe Road from the Frasers depot to the entrance of Morgan Park.

Graham Buchner with members of the Rotary Club of Warwick Sunrise, Mindi Devine, Sally Lancaster, Pat Devine, John Head and Bruce Fanning. Jonno Colfs

Mr Buchner said he chose that stretch of road because it's usually pretty grotty.

"A lot of stuff flies off utes and trailers heading to the dump,” he said.

"It can be a bit of an eyesore along here.

"It's not too bad today though, the rambling rubbish man must have been through here already I reckon.”

Mr Buchner is the last member of the Warwick Cleanup Group and said they have always done something big on Clean Up Australia Day.

"One year we cleaned from Warwick to Killarney,” he said.

"One group started in Warwick and another in Killarney and we met at Murray's Bridge.”

Mr Buchner said it wasn't too much of a stretch for anyone to make a difference to the cleanliness of the town.

"Clean the nature strip in the front of your house, pick up rubbish if you see it on the street and don't add to it,” he said.

"This is the one day of the year to make a big difference but it's something we should be doing every day of the year.

"It's all about taking pride in your community and the environment.”

Mr Buchner thanked Steele's Bakery for supplying the group with morning tea, Riverina for supplying the rubbish collection bags and Trevor Malone for Bridgestone for providing them with some shade.