CLEAN WINNER: Warwick tennis back with a bang

ON SERVE: The Warwick and District Tennis Association has been reporting consistent numbers down at the courts, despite the plunging winter temperatures. Picture: contributed

ON SERVE: The Warwick and District Tennis Association has been reporting consistent numbers down at the courts, despite the plunging winter temperatures. Picture: contributed

TENNIS: WARWICK has aced its return to the courts, with easing restrictions paving the way to a booming social and competitive tennis circuit.

It was one of the first sports to get back under way following the pandemic, and Warwick and District Tennis Association president Nathan Costello said not even frosty temperatures could keep players away.

“It’s been about a month of resuming at a relatively normal pace, and we’re still getting more regular players back, which is great,” Costello said.

“Court bookings have been up, and they’ve been up Australia-wide as well, especially for anyone using the online booking system.

“We’re not going to be restricted in numbers or anything like that anymore, and any events we have for the rest of the year won’t be restricted, either.”

In February, the Warwick courts played host to the amateur ranking tournament Southern Downs Junior Championships FAST4, the last event before coronavirus restrictions shut down play.

Costello said the association was planning the full return of coaching, competitive and social tennis for all ages.

“Junior coaching will continue in Term 3, and adult social tennis is back to relative normalcy as well,” he said.

“We have another (Junior Hot Shots Tournament), which usually sees about 60 kids, scheduled for mid-August and at this stage looks like it will go ahead, though obviously could change with COVID pending.

“There’s a junior red ball tournament one of our coaches runs that had 25 locals play in the first one last year, so we’re hoping to increase those numbers next year as well.”