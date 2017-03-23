Cleanshear competition will be a woolly spectacle at 150th show

STRONG TRADITION: Sheep workers will show off their skills for the cleanshearing competition at the Warwick Show on Saturday.

A SHORT-STAY holiday on the Sunshine Coast and trophies will draw the district's best shearers to the 150th Warwick Show to compete.

The competition, known as a cleanshear, is the richest single sheep shearing competition in Queensland and shearers will travel from as far as Tenterfield and Chinchilla to take part.

Show shearing co-ordinator John Skinner said shearers no longer used the blades as they did 150 years ago.

"Some of the first powered handpieces came around during the late 1860s and '70s and were demonstrated by travelling salesmen who had a flexible lead to their handpiece connected to the back axle of their bicycle and by having someone pedal the 'bike,' were able to demonstrate how much quicker it was to shear a sheep,” Mr Skinner said.

"This type of equipment became known as the 'husband and wife' and readers will quickly work out who had to pedal the bike.

"Some shearers thought it was a marvellous contraption, others thought it would put them out of a job and the life of a travelling salesman sometimes turned out less than pleasant.

"When electric lighting plants became available in the 1880s or power was connected from a local town, the shearing handpieces started to appear in most sheds.”

Mr Skinner said handpieces of today were not much different to those used 100 years ago, having a similar drive shaft and spindle, but were lighter, and more comfortable to use, and had better bearings, cutters and combs.

"The next big change appeared in the Australian wool harvesting industry some 40 or 50 years ago when wide combs were first introduced by New Zealand shearers,” he said.

"Their combs, mainly used on their crossbred sheep, allowed shearers to do about 25% more sheep in a day and as they were paid for the number of sheep they shore, the new comb was readily accepted.

"The shearers' own union objected to the new combs, fearing they would cause injury by placing more stress on a shearer's wrist but after a protracted disagreement, wide combs soon became the industry standard.”

The other major change for the shearing industry was the introduction of back-aids.

"Shearing is hard on the back, and many shearers had to give up by the time they were 40 and suffer the consequences for the rest of their life, but the new back-aids took about 20% of the stress off the shearer's back and has since allowed many men and women to continue in the industry right up to retirement age,” Mr Skinner said.

"Although the shearing industry has spent many millions in recent years trying to improve wool harvesting and doing away with the hard labour, it's still the shearer with his own handpiece who turns up to the shed when called upon who takes off most of the wool in Australia.”

The show shearing will start with heats in all classes at 10am on Saturday at the showground's shearing shed, not far from the stud cattle stalls.

Finals in most events plus the ever-popular Quick Throw will be held from 2pm.