Clearing the pest control grey areas

SPEAKING OUT: Elbow Valley landholder Ben Usher is concerned about the future enforcement of the Invasive Pest Control Scheme.

SOUTHERN Downs landholders are concerned a new Invasive Pest Control Scheme will leave the door open for future leaders to enforce strict expectations upon farmers in the name of pest control.

Elbow Valley landholder Ben Usher was a spokesman for fellow landholders at last week's community forum at Freestone Memorial Hall.

Residents gathered to discuss a new council-run Invasive Pest Control Scheme and Warwick Saleyards.

Mr Usher expressed confidence in the judgment of current pest control officers, but was concerned about harsher directives that could be given by future managers.

"The officers that'll be in charge of enforcing the program they have a lot of room to move and there'll be a lot a large grey area,” Mr Usher said.

"To me it sounds like it's up to the officer to use common sense, but common sense can't be quantified on paper.

"There's no quantitative measurement that one boxthorn per 10 acres is okay or it isn't.

"Everyone's worried they are going to get fined even if they are doing the right thing.”

The Invasive Pest Control Scheme began last month and obliges landholders to demonstrate best practice control to remove pests.

A minimum $500 levy is charged as part of the program, but landholders will receive a 100% concession should they meet their requirements.

The cost of the levy varies depending on the unimproved value of the land according to the State Government and will require payment should landholders not meet the requirements.

Mr Usher has been involved in previous council pest control efforts including the 1080 wild dog baiting program.

He believes the scheme has merit, having seen a decrease in dog numbers as a result of the baiting program, but is concerned the scheme will add to the workloads of time poor farmers.

"It's more of a factor that you're going to have to spend some time to write out your management plan to explain to someone else what you're already doing,” he said.

"It's almost like a little test you've got to pass somehow you've got to prove that you are alright.”

Mr Usher commended Southern Downs mayor Tracy Dobie and the councillors who attended the Freestone meeting.

Councillor Rod Kelly extended an apology for being unable to attend, as he was required to attend a board meeting for Southern Queensland Country Tourism.

Cr Dobie said each landholder would outline their own proposed action and timeframe when they submit their Works Form, saying the council only ask people to be realistic.

"The council officers will see that the landholder is taking some action,” she said.

Cr Dobie said areas in New South Wales and Queensland hadhad success with similar processes.

She urged the community to view the scheme as the council and landholders working together.

"I don't want landholders to feel they are threatened,” Cr Dobie said.

"This isn't about the people who do manage pests on their land, it's about the people who don't.”