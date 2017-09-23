Clients come first

FUTURE IS BRIGHT: Helloworld Warwick and Stanthorpe owners Gerard and Aly Torrisi have stepped up their customer service by merging the two branches.

FUTURE IS BRIGHT: Helloworld Warwick and Stanthorpe owners Gerard and Aly Torrisi have stepped up their customer service by merging the two branches. Contributed

AN EXCITING future is in store for Helloworld Travel, with the announcement of the merger of their Warwick and Stanthorpe branches.

The two agencies, both owned by Gerard and Aly Torrisi, will combine into the Stanthorpe agency from October 3.

Mr Torrisi said the news will allow the business to further meet the needs of customers.

"The merge will enable us to offer new personalised travel services to our clients,” he said.

"We are excited to announce the addition of dedicated mobile consultants that will offer at-home consultations during and after business hours.

"This will include all areas in and around the Stanthorpe and Warwick region.”

Mr Torrisi said a major part of the decision was to personalise the service offered to customers.

"With this move we can meet with clients when it suits them, as opposed to them having to come into our office at a time which mightn't suit them,” he said.

"We know that can be difficult with work commitments, family responsibilities and life in general.

"We want to go the extra mile for our customers and give them that additional service.

"A lot of people do research and planning when they get home from work and we want to be able to take the hard work out of that and make it easer for customers when they are making decisions.

"Representatives will continue to remain in Warwick to meet with clients at a venue and time that suits them.”

Mrs Torrisi said Warwick customers would continue to be well-catered for.

"As a valued client of Helloworld Travel our attention to your needs is paramount,” she said.

"We want to provide all clients with the same level of service, in sharing our knowledge and travel experiences.”