Climate expert to give talk

CLIMATE change is a hot topic at the moment, and the School of Total Education will welcome a guest speaker on the subject.

Dr Joachim Ribbe will headline a talk at the SOTE school auditorium on Thursday, August 17.

Principal Shane Power said the school was looking forward to hosting Dr Ribbe.

"Everybody is welcome to attend and listen to a world expert in the field of climatology,” Mr Power said.

"He will give an understanding of where global climate change is heading.”

Deputy principal Judy Currie said having Dr Ribbe will prove beneficial for pupils.

"It is great for students to have the opportunity to listen to a professor with a passion for his profession speak,” she said.

"Science is a big part of our curriculum.”

The science week special day takes place on the Friday following Dr Ribbe's talk, and Mr Power said it gives students the chance to combine science and fun.

"A number of different activities are planned for students throughout the day,” Mr Power said.

"At night, students will have the opportunity to come back with their parents.

"The theme for the evening is creating a spacecraft for Mars from recycled materials, which will be a lot of fun.”

To book for Dr Ribbe's talk at the SOTE school auditorium at 1.30pm, call the office on 46612666.