Health

Clinic on bay island as COVID case confirmed

by Jack McKay
5th Sep 2020 1:39 PM
There has been one new coronavirus case in Queensland overnight, bringing the state's total to number of active cases to 26.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed this morning that the new case was a close contact of a known case.

Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles said the case had been detected on Russell Island in Moreton Bay.

The case is in a woman in her 60s.

A pop-up fever clinic will be set up on the island this afternoon, and remain in place over coming days.

"Contact tracing has commenced with the woman this morning and we will continue to assess the situation and provide the local community with the relevant advice," Mr Miles wrote on Facebook.

"I want to reassure the people of Russell Island and other islands in the area that we've been planning for situations like this and we're well prepared to handle it.

"Metro South Health is in the process of arranging for the woman to be transferred to the mainland."

The latest case came as Tourism Minister Kates Jones said Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk would like to see Australia opened by Christmas following Friday's National Cabinet meeting.

But she said the responsibility was now with Victoria and NSW to "get their cases under control" just like other states.

Victoria today recorded 76 new cases of coronavirus, while NSW announced five new cases.

"Of course the Premier has said yesterday that she wants to see Australia open by Christmas in line with the Prime Minister," Ms Jones said.

"But we are going to keep watch on that progress. The focus has to be on those southern states that still have significant community transmission."

In Queensland there have been more than 11,000 tests in the past 24 hours, with the total number of tests in the state since the pandemic began hitting more than 960,000.

The government widened the border zone to Moree on Friday to allow school boarders to return home for Christmas.

The northern NSW town had been excluded from the bubble with NSW along the southern border, where residents living in select postcodes are able to cross the border to select postcodes in the other state.

