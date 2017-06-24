Clippers a cut above the rest

GREAT ATMOSPHERE: Stick around after dinner for a drink at the Clippers Bar or lounge.

NINE months after opening, Clippers Bar and Grill manager Trish Roberts says the best thing about the restaurant is providing quality service to Warwick.

"We've been trading really well since we opened,” Trish said.

"It was important to us to transform the interior to have a comfortable and on-trend bar that also had nods to the history of Warwick and this precinct being the Jackie Howe Motel right next door.

"So we have the leather couches and modern furnishings but we've also gone with local timbers and have used wool bale stencils on the walls to reflect that history.

"Seeing the business grow over the nine months and having great food go out and people enjoying their meals and the atmosphere has been really rewarding.”

Trish is at the helm of a team of three restaurant staff and six front-of-house staff at Clippers.

The restaurant at the Jackie Howe Motel complex is serving up great family dining from Tuesday to Saturday, with a fair few specials through the week.

"We use all local produce, including meat from Bells Butchers and produce from the Warwick Farmers' Market,” Trish said.

"We have our daily blackboard special as well as our special nights through the week.

"On Tuesdays, kids eat free with every accompanying adult meal, and on Wednesdays we have our two for $38, where you can get two meals and two glasses of wine or soft drink for just $38.

"We've got a very varied menu from classic steak dishes to beer braised pork belly and herb crusted lamb, as well as having chicken, salmon and salad options and plenty more.”

Clippers is also able to cater for events and seminars with a large conference room attached to the main bar area.

"It's been popular for lots of events from meetings to 21sts to trade shows,” Trish said.

"If anyone would like to get in touch with us about hiring the room they're more than welcome.”

Trish said Clippers was a great option for families in Warwick looking for a fun night out.

"We have an affordable menu and we have a TV booth where we can play movies, so parents don't need to worry so much about restless kids,” she said.

"At the moment, we're looking at getting Stanthorpe wines stocked at the bar and having live soft music playing on Friday and Saturday nights.

"Those are the busiest nights of the week so it will be nice to have something playing in the background for our diners.”

Clippers Bar and Grill operates from 5-8pm Tuesday to Thursday and until 9pm on Fridays and Saturdays, with the bar open until late.

For bookings and inquiries, phone 46611111.