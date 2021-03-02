Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

CLOSE CALL: Men plucked from flooded river

by SAM FLANAGAN
2nd Mar 2021 10:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two men are lucky to be alive after they were washed 30m downstream and clung to a tree after their truck drove through floodwater near Townsville overnight.

Emergency services were notified of a semi-trailer in a causeway on Hervey Range Rd in Dotswood just after 8.20pm.

A spokeswoman for Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said when they arrived on scene they located two males clinging to a tree in floodwater 30m downstream in the Star River.

The QFES crews, including swift water technicians, and Townsville Water Police began the rescue mission and used motorist craft to retrieve the men and bring them to safety.

Members of the Queensland Ambulance Service were on standby and assessed the men for injury.

Neither required transportation to hospital.

The Queensland Police Service are currently investigating the crash.

Initial inquiries suggest the driver of the truck rounded a bend and was unable to stop before entering flood waters covering the road.

The truck was subsequently washed off the road.

Originally published as CLOSE CALL: Men plucked from flooded river

editors picks qld weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grandstanding, petty Premier ignores facts: Frydenberg

        Premium Content Grandstanding, petty Premier ignores facts: Frydenberg

        Opinion Annastacia Palaszczuk may be entitled to her own opinions but not her own facts when it comes to JobSeeker and economic support, writes Josh Frydenberg.

        How Queenslanders left their Govt for dead in COVID recovery

        Premium Content How Queenslanders left their Govt for dead in COVID recovery

        News Qld took more out of super than state spent on COVID recovery

        COURT WRAP: Warwick drug crimes, DV offenders, and more

        Premium Content COURT WRAP: Warwick drug crimes, DV offenders, and more

        Crime From a man who dumped juice over his partner to someone with a stash of weed, these...

        NAMED: 21yo accused of stabbing attack on two men

        Premium Content NAMED: 21yo accused of stabbing attack on two men

        News The man will remain in police custody after being charged with one pcount of...