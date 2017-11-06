CLOSED: Storm brings clean-up job for Rose City shops

Several Rose City Shoppingworld shops have been left to mop up after a wild storm flooded stores in the centre last night.

SEVERAL shops in Rose City Shoppingworld remain closed and cleaning up after water inundation during a wild storm at about 8pm last night.

Woolworths, Liquorland, Warwick Telstra Shop and Eye Care Eye Wear were all affected and were still closed and mopping up water at 10am today.

Rose City Shoppingworld manager Jason Gard said water had come in through a number of locations during the storm.

"Unfortunately there are a few shops dealing with the aftermath this morning," he said.

"Hopefully they'll all be able to open again shortly.

"And once the plumbers have had a good look we'll have a better idea of what's caused the water to get in and whatever it is, we'll get it fixed as soon as possible."

Shoppers waiting to get into Woolworths were met by staff who informed them about the store's closure.

Store manager Luke Maguire said the store lost power and started taking on water when the storm hit last night.

"It's been an ongoing issue since then," he said.

"We had people here all night, cleaning up and trying to get the store ready to open this morning."

To make matters worse, several ceiling panels at the entrance to the store have collapsed and fallen to the ground, exposing electrics.

"They've caved in with the weight of the water," Mr Maguire said.

"Only at the front of the shop thankfully.

"We're currently working on making sure the wiring's okay and as soon as we're safe we'll open up.

"Hopefully within the hour."

Priceline staff working to get their store ready for opening were also working to mop up pools of water within the store.

Woolworths expects to reopen at 11am.

Tesltra and Liquorland both had signs posted they would try to open at 10am but were still working to clean up at that time.

Reports indicate several other shops in the Warwick CBD also sustained some water damage and were closed this morning to clean up.